Man shot to death in Sauk Village

A man was shot to death Friday in south suburban Sauk Village.

Tevin Watkins, 26, was shot multiple times about 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 223rd Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died of his injuries less than half an hour later.

An autopsy Saturday ruled Watkins’ death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in East Hazel Crest.

Sauk Village police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

