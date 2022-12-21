Man shot to death inside South Side business

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night.

Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right armpit. He was pronounced a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.