Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night.
Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right armpit. He was pronounced a short time later.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.