Man shot walking out of Chicago gas station

A man was shot while leaving a gas station late Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking out of a gas station before midnight in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in both legs, police said.

He walked into St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

The man was one of 13 people shot in Chicago on Monday.