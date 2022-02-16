Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 8:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Man shot while driving away from gunmen in Brighton Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving away from a pair of gunmen Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was walking to his car around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 44th Street when he noticed two men walking his direction, police said.

The man hurried to his car and began to drive away when the two gunmen started shooting, striking him in the leg and grazing his stomach and arm, police said.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP