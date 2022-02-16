Man shot while driving away from gunmen in Brighton Park

A man was shot while driving away from a pair of gunmen Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was walking to his car around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 44th Street when he noticed two men walking his direction, police said.

The man hurried to his car and began to drive away when the two gunmen started shooting, striking him in the leg and grazing his stomach and arm, police said.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

