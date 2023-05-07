Man shot while driving in Chicago's Back of the Yards: police

A 27-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was traveling southbound in the 4500 block of South Honore Street at 12:25 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

The victim told police he saw a group standing at a corner of the street and then saw a blue laser before hearing gunshots.

He was struck three times in the right shoulder and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.