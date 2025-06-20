Man shot while sitting in car at Chicago gas station

The Brief A man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station early Friday in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, police said. He was hit in the back and elbow but is in good condition at the University of Chicago Hospital. Just hours earlier and four blocks away, another man was shot and killed while leaving a store; no arrests have been made in either case.



A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday while sitting in a parked car at a gas station on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago gas station shooting

What we know:

The 37-year-old man was in his vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when three people approached him with handguns and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the back and elbow.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, a man was shot and killed just four blocks away on the same street. The 32-year-old was leaving a store around 9 p.m. when someone fired several shots at him, striking him in the torso in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the suspects or whether they believe the shootings were targeted.

No further information was provided.