Man shot while sitting in parked car in Roseland neighborhood: police

A 45-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 400 block of East 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when gunshots rang out.

According to police, an offender got out of a Porsche Cayenne armed with a handgun and fired the shots. The victim was struck at least once in the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.