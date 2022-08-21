Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott.

At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said.

He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No offender is in custody at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating.