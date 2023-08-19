Man shot near Wicker Park bar on New Year's Eve has died: medical examiner

One of three men who were wounded in a shooting near a Wicker Park bar on New Year's Eve has died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Raimon Pierce, 29, of Romeoville, died Friday morning due to complications from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said.

Pierce and two other men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 when they were approached by a gunman who began shouting, Chicago police said at the time.

The suspect opened fire, striking Pierce in the groin and abdomen, police said. A 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who were with Pierce were also shot and critically injured.

Within hours of the shooting, former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown ordered the closure of DSTRKT Bar and Grill, located at 1540 North Milwaukee Avenue, after calling it a public safety threat. The bar has since reopened.

Another Wicker Park bar sued the city after it was also shut down for similar reasons.

One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. They were among more than 40 people shot over the holiday weekend. (Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times)

The shooting that led to closing of The Point happened near closing time on Feb. 6, 2022. A patron entered The Point, at 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave., with three other men. They were patted down, checked with a handheld metal detector and their IDs were scanned, the lawsuit said.

The group left about 4:50 a.m. About 15 minutes later, one of the men stood across the street and fired at least 10 shots into the bar, striking a man in the face, authorities said. It was the second shooting outside the bar in four months.

Days later, the business was ordered closed by Brown. The Point owner Jun Lin chose to fight the shutdown order instead of agreeing to a "nuisance abatement plan."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.