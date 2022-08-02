Man sought in attempted robbery on downtown Brown Line train

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for trying to rob a woman last June on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop.

The victim was riding a Brown Line train around 9 a.m. on June 24 near the State/Lake stop when she was approached by a man in his late 30s who demanded money and pushed her onto a seat, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect then tried to go into her pockets and undo her pants, police said.

The victim pushed the man off of her and was able to escape the train, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 745-4706.