A 27-year-old man was stabbed and beaten Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Leclaire Avenue, when several males beat and stabbed him, Chicago police said.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Four detectives are investigating.