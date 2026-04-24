Man stabbed in the neck near Grant Park

The Brief A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a late-night attack in Grant Park. Police say a stranger approached the man and a woman, leading to an argument that turned violent. The victim is in serious condition, and the suspect fled the scene as detectives investigate.



A man was stabbed in the neck and seriously wounded Thursday night near Grant Park.

What we know:

The 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were walking around 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive when a stranger approached them and started arguing with them, according to police.

The argument turned physical and the suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed the man in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.