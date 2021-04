A man was stabbed on a CTA platform Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the adult male got into an argument with a man on a CTA platform in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, when the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the neck, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP