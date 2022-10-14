Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said.

The group got off the train at the Belmont station and went down the stairs where one of the males pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim, police said.

The two males took the victim's wallet and fled the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim suffered a stab wound to the back and a cut to his head, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.