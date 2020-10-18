Man stabbed to death in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man, 30, was found with a stab wound to his chest about 4:05 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Three detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

