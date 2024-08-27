Expand / Collapse search
Man stabbed in Wrigleyville; 1 person in custody

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 27, 2024 7:37pm CDT
Wrigleyville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in Wrigleyville on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to police, the man was in an argument with someone he knew in the 900 block of West Addison around 4:25 p.m. The argument then turned physical, and the offender, a 24-year-old man, pulled out a knife.

He stabbed the victim in the back and left elbow and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The 24-year-old man was arrested by responding officers, and the victim is being uncooperative with police.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 