Man stabbed in Wrigleyville; 1 person in custody
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in Wrigleyville on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the man was in an argument with someone he knew in the 900 block of West Addison around 4:25 p.m. The argument then turned physical, and the offender, a 24-year-old man, pulled out a knife.
He stabbed the victim in the back and left elbow and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
The 24-year-old man was arrested by responding officers, and the victim is being uncooperative with police.
Area Three detectives are investigating.