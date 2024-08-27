Man stabbed in Wrigleyville; 1 person in custody

The Brief A man was stabbed during an argument with someone he knew in Wrigleyville on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in injuries to his back and elbow. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested by police, but the victim is reportedly uncooperative with the investigation. Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incident.



A man was stabbed in Wrigleyville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man was in an argument with someone he knew in the 900 block of West Addison around 4:25 p.m. The argument then turned physical, and the offender, a 24-year-old man, pulled out a knife.

He stabbed the victim in the back and left elbow and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The 24-year-old man was arrested by responding officers, and the victim is being uncooperative with police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.