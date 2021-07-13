Man steals cash register at gas station in West Chicago: police

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a West Chicago gas station and stole the cash register.

About 12:30 a.m. on July 1, the man forced himself into the Mobil Gas Station located on Route 38 at Joliet Street, according to the West Chicago Police Department.

The suspect then took off with the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Chicago Police Investigations Unit at 630-293-2222.