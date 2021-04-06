Man stole judge’s vehicle during 3-day ‘crime spree,’ prosecutors say

article

An 18-year-old man allegedly carried out a three-day "crime spree" in March that included stealing a Cook County judge’s vehicle, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Antonio Butler was arrested Friday and charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery with a firearm and receiving or possessing a stolen motor vehicle. He was ordered held without bail during his initial court hearing Sunday.

The alleged crime spree started March 25, when Butler allegedly stole an Audi A4 that was later used in an armed robbery early the following morning in the 3700 block of West 16th Street, prosecutors said.

Butler allegedly evaded responding officers and then used the Audi later that day in a pair of thefts at gas stations, a carjacking and an armed robbery, among other alleged crimes, the Sun-Times reported.

Butler allegedly bragged about the crimes on social media.

The next morning, officers found Butler sleeping in the Audi and broke the car’s windows, prosecutors said. Butler then allegedly took off, crashing into two marked police vehicles during his escape.

Just before noon on March 27, Butler allegedly used the Audi to pull up alongside the judge’s vehicle at a gas station, the Sun-Times reported said. He then crouched down, got into the judge’s vehicle and drove away, leaving the Audi behind.

Last Friday, Butler was arrested after officers identified him as a suspect in the crime spree during a traffic stop.