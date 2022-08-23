Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village

A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested.

James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

On the morning of Aug. 7, police said Stamps approached a person at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line platform in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue and pushed them onto the tracks.

Chicago police have not released details about the victim's condition.

James Stamps, 28. (Chicago police)

Stamps was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery, according to police.

He was due in bond court on Tuesday.