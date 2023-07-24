Dramatic video shows man rob Chicago Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint

A Subway sandwich shop in Bridgeport was robbed at gunpoint early Monday.

At about 1:36 a.m., an unknown male offender entered the restaurant in the 700 block of West 31st Street and produced a handgun, police said.

The offender then demanded cash and threatened to shoot an employee.

The offender took the proceeds and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt or injured. Area One detectives are investigating.