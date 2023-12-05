Man wanted after robbing Cook County bank: FBI

article

A man is wanted for robbing a bank in Cook County Monday afternoon.

At about 1:26 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located at 6677 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincolnwood.

According to authorities, the suspect displayed a note and demanded money from the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 to 39. He is roughly five-foot-eight with a medium build and has a dark-colored beard. Authorities say he was wearing a black beanie-style hat, dark-framed sunglasses, two surgical masks, black sweatpants, blue loafers (or slippers) and a loose-fitting, long-sleeved, dark-colored jacket with a full zipper. The jacket covered a gray sweatshirt, which covered a black shirt.

No injuries were reported and the suspect is currently at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you can report tips to (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.