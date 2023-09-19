Man wanted for burglarizing Lake View, Wrigleyville businesses

Chicago police are searching for a man who burglarized at least four businesses on Chicago's North Side this month.

In each incident, an unknown offender broke through the windows and doors of businesses in Lake View and Wrigleyville and took items from within.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3400 Block of North Clark Street on Sept. 13 at 4 a.m.

3400 Block of North Clark Street on Sept. 13 at 5:12 a.m.

1000 Block of West Addison Street on Sept. 15 at 5:40 a.m.

3400 Block of North Sheffield Avenue on Sept. 15 at 7:12 a.m.

The offender is described as an African-American man between the ages of 20 and 30 years of age. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a surgical mask and a black backpack.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-826.