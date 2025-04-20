Man wanted for robbing Walgreens stores across Chicago for cigarettes since January, police say

The Brief A man is suspected of robbing multiple Walgreens stores across Chicago, some of which were hit more than once, since January. The suspect entered stores, stole cigarettes, and sometimes threatened or assaulted employees before fleeing. Police are urging businesses to report suspicious activity and ensure their surveillance systems are functioning.



A man suspected of robbing multiple Walgreens stores across Chicago — including hitting some more than once — since January is still at large, police said.

The incidents took place at various Walgreens locations between Jan. 22 and April 16 in several neighborhoods across the city.

Robbery Locations and Dates:

2700 block of N California Ave on January 22, 2025, at 10:55 p.m. (Logan Square)

5100 block of W Diversey Ave on January 23, 2025, at 10:20 p.m. (Belmont Cragin)

1300 block of N Milwaukee Ave on February 10, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. (West Town)

7100 block of N Foster Pl on February 20, 2025, at 8:51 a.m. (Big Oaks)

4000 block of W Irving Park Rd on February 24, 2025, at 12:57 p.m. (Old Irving Park)

3100 block of W Irving Park Rd on February 24, 2025, at 7:52 p.m. (Irving Park)

2700 block of N California Ave on March 3, 2025, at 7:06 p.m. (Logan Square)

6800 block of W Belmont Ave on March 9, 2025, at 7:49 p.m. (Montclare)

7100 block of W Foster Pl on March 12, 2025, at 1:59 p.m. (Big Oaks)

4000 block of N Cicero Ave on March 25, 2025, at 4:55 p.m. (Portage Park)

5100 block of W Diversey Ave on March 30, 2025, at 7:38 a.m. (Belmont Cragin)

2700 block of N California Ave on March 31, 2025, at 10:43 p.m. (Logan Square)

4000 block of N Cicero Ave on April 11, 2025, at 10:50 p.m. (Portage Park)

2700 block of N California Ave on April 16, 2025, at 10:03 p.m. (Logan Square)

Chicago police said the suspect entered the stores, jumped over the service counter, filled a bag with cigarettes, and left without paying. In some instances, the suspect allegedly threatened or physically attacked employees before fleeing.

In one robbery, police said, the suspect pointed an "unknown object" at employees from inside his hooded sweatshirt pocket.

Suspect Description:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 30 and 40 years old, and standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2. He is often seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tight. At times, he also wore a mask, CPD said.

In two incidents, he was accompanied by another Hispanic man, while in another, a Black male and female were with him.

What you can do:

Police are urging businesses in the affected areas to report suspicious activity immediately and ensure their surveillance cameras are functioning properly.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "P25-5-014."