Man was murdered after argument in tavern in Kenosha, and now alleged killer is under arrest

A Zion man was murdered after he got into an argument with someone in Kenosha, police said.

Police said the suspect, Tavares Reed, 28, of Waukegan, was arrested in Chicago on Saturday.

Reed is accused of getting into an argument with Che Hearns, 31, at a bar in Kenosha on September 17. Later that day, Reed tracked Hearns down to his apartment in Zion and opened fire from the lawn, killing him, police said.

Reed has already served prison time for a weapons violation. Police said he fled the state, but officers located him when he came to Chicago.

