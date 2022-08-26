New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

Chicago police are searching for a man who is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday.

The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St.

At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.

The offender then attempted to guide the victim toward the vehicle.

A dog walker noticed the suspicious behavior, and ran across the street to intervene, police said.

As the suspect attempted to enter the front passenger door, the dog walker sprayed bear spray into the vehicle.

The vehicle was occupied by at least two other people.

The offender then fled in the vehicle northbound on Sangamon toward Monroe.

The suspect is described as an African American man — roughly 20 to 25 years old.

He is roughly 5'10" and was wearing a black ski mask, black top and black tight jeans, also described as "moto jeans."

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Three at (312) 744-8261.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cdptip.com.