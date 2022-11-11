Man with ties to Illinois considered person of interest in dating app crime

The Racine, Wisconsin Police Department is warning women to look out for one man on the dating apps.

Police say 52-year-old Timothy Olson is a person of interest in one of their cases.

The criminal complaint says he met a woman on Match.

She told police the next morning she felt she may have been drugged, and there were four unauthorized withdrawals with her debit card.

"Be wary if you see him out and about, see him at a bar, keep track of your belongings: your credit cards, your cash," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox of the Racine Police Department

Police say Olson is known to use other names — including Wilson.

He is from Racine, and has ties to northern Illinois.