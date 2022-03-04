Man wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 29-year-old was getting out of a car around 11:14 a.m. in the 800 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

