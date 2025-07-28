Man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, police say

The Brief A 52-year-old man was shot in the left arm late Sunday night while standing outside in West Garfield Park. He was hospitalized in fair condition, and police are still searching for a suspect.



A 52-year-old man was shot and wounded late Sunday night while standing outside in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police said the man heard a loud noise and then felt pain before realizing he had been shot in the left arm.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.