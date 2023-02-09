Manhattan canine unit assists Illinois State Police in major drug bust

article

Illinois State Police found 502 pounds of cannabis and other illegal substances during a traffic stop this week with assistance from the village of Manhattan's K9 unit.

The ISP pulled over a white van heading eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road in Will County around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The responding trooper suspected drugs may be in the vehicle and called for a K-9 unit.

Adam Jamal Kuri, 26, of California, was arrested and charged with two felonies after police found a large amount of cannabis and 68 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive substance found in cannabis sativa plants, inside the van.

K-9 Officer Apollo and his handler Manhattan Police Officer Ryan Gulli helped detect the drugs. The van and drugs were seized.

Kuri was transported to the Will County Adult Facility. His next court date is March 6 at the Will County Courthouse.

His bond is set at $20,000.00 or 10% to apply. As a condition of bond, Kuri will complete a waiver of extradition.

Bond was modified to allow him to reside and travel to and from California.