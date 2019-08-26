Man's body pulled from Lincoln Park Lagoon after he tried rescuing his dog who fell in

article

Search crews have recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who jumped into the Lincoln Park Lagoon Saturday trying to rescue his dog who had fallen in.

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers pulled Michael K. Fernandez’s body from the lagoon about 1:25 p.m. Sunday, just over 19 hours after he first fell in, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

About 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department’s Scuba Team began searching for Fernandez after he jumped in the lagoon but were unable to locate him, authorities said. They called off the search about 8:15 p.m. and resumed the search Sunday morning in the form of a body recovery mission.

The dog was rescued, police said.

An autopsy Monday found Fernandez drowned and his death was ruled an accident.

Earlier Sunday, a 26-year-old man died after jumping into Lake Michigan with another man in Lincoln Park.