Marcela Herrera: Chicago hit-and-run kills woman, injures her fiancé

A 22-year-old woman was killed and her fiancé was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in the Pilsen neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:18 p.m. Saturday, July 19, near 2000 S. Ashland Ave., according to Chicago police.

The couple was walking when they were hit by a dark-colored Dodge Journey SUV traveling northbound. The driver did not stop and left the scene.

The woman, identified as Marcela Herrera, died from her injuries. Her 21-year-old fiancé was hospitalized with serious injuries.

What they're saying:

Herrera had just finished working at the nearby Tacos y Tamales Festival and was walking with her fiancé when the crash happened.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Marcela Herrera," Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th Ward) said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to Ms. Herrera's family and will continue to be in contact throughout the investigation."

Herrera was a staff member with Green Curtain Events. In a statement, the company described her as more than just an employee.

"Marcela wasn’t just part of our team—she was family," the group said. "Her energy, laughter, and kindness helped shape the very heart of Tacos y Tamales and every event she touched."

According to her obituary, Herrera and her fiancé were set to be married next month.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help support the family.

The suspect:

The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored Dodge Journey SUV, 4-door, with a broken right headlight and possible damage to the front right bumper and quarter panel.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ340954.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest or indictment in the case. Tips can also be submitted by calling 800-535-7867 or emailing TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.

Read Marcela Herrera's obituary HERE.