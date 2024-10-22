Expand / Collapse search

Marquis Edwards: Chicago teen reported missing from South Side

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 22, 2024 3:56pm CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Marquis Edwards was last seen on Oct. 8 in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Edwards is described as an African America boy with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8380, or call 911.

Marquis Edwards | CPD