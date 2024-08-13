Masked burglars target NW Side auto shop

A brazen burglary attempt took place early Tuesday morning at an auto body shop on Chicago's Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, around 4:00 a.m., four masked individuals broke into a business located in the 5400 block of North Kedzie Avenue with the intention of stealing a vehicle.

The suspects reportedly tried to ram through the shop's gates using one of the cars inside but were unsuccessful. They then fled the scene in a white SUV.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time. Area Five detectives are currently investigating the incident.