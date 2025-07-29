Masked Illinois man approached teen girls, then fatally shot himself, police say

The Brief Two teen girls were approached by a masked man in suburban Lake County, police said. The girls alerted family members, who tried to look for the man, who brandished a gun. Police were called and tried to pursue the man, but he fatally shot himself.



A masked man approached two teen girls in north suburban Lake County on Tuesday afternoon, which led to a pursuit by one of the girls’ family members, then police, before he fatally shot himself.

Police responded to a call around 3:25 p.m. for a report of the teen girls being approached by a suspicious man, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The teens were walking home near Fox River Road and North Harvest Glen Road in unincorporated Cary when a sedan, driven by a 32-year-old man, pulled in front of them.

The man got out of the car wearing a mask, police said.

The teens felt this was "extremely concerning," police said, so they ran toward their home. They told the father and older brother of one of the two teens, and they returned home safely.

The father and brother drove through the subdivision to see if they could find the suspect car and identify a license plate number. They found the car in the neighborhood.

The driver then blocked the path of the two and brandished a gun. The father and brother called 911.

A nearby sheriff’s deputy found the suspect’s car and tried to get him to pull over. The suspect drove into a parking lot near Crystal Lake Road and Foxford Drive where he shot himself.

Deputies tried to revive the man, but he died at an area hospital.

An autopsy is being scheduled with the Lake County Coroner’s Office, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the man who approached the teens.

The McHenry County Conservation District Police are investigating the man’s death. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the teen girls.