Massive sinkhole reported on Chicago's South Side

A massive sinkhole was reported in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

The sinkhole opened up at 60th and Sangamon. Social media postings show a gaping hole a few feet wide, with broken-up pieces of the street around it.

FOX 32 crews went to check it out, and it appeared the sinkhole has been covered.

We reached out to the city for an update but haven't heard back yet.

This comes after the Chicago area saw devastating flooding on Sunday.