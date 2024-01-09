Matt Reum: Indiana man trapped in crashed truck for days reunites with rescuers during recovery

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Matt Reum with good Samaritans: Mario Garcia, left, and Nivardo Delatorre

After surviving six days trapped in a crashed truck in Portage, Indiana, Matt Reum was reunited with the Good Samaritans who found him and the first responders who rescued him.

A spokesperson for Beacon Health System said Tuesday that Reum has been upgraded to good condition and will continue to receive inpatient rehabilitation at the Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

To celebrate his progress, the hospital organized a private reunion for Reum and his rescuers to allow him to thank them.

On Sunday, Portage police released six bodycam videos that show the shocking rescue of the 27-year-old man, of Mishawaka, Indiana, on Dec. 26.

Reum was airlifted from the scene to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After his rescue, Reum posted on Facebook expressing gratitude for the support and generosity he received.

"You guys turned an ordinary person who had a miracle happen and made him the most grateful person ever and I can not thank you enough," he said. "While me living through this, in and of itself is a Christmas miracle, the generosity I have been shown has grown my heart three sizes this year."

While police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, preliminary investigation shows that while he was driving on I-94, the Reum’s truck careened to the right of the highway barrier, went airborne, rolled several times to the left, and ended up underneath the bridge. The final resting position of his truck was shielded by the bridge – leaving it out of view to those traveling the interstate above.

The fishermen who found Reum – a father-in-law and son-in-law – said their curiosity is what led them to the driver.

"It was very fortunate that we saw through the cracks of the woods, the shiny of the wreck, and curiosity that took us over there," said Mario Garcia.

Garcia, one of the fishermen, said he looked inside the vehicle, moved the airbag, and saw the man's body.

"I went to touch the shoulder and the moment I touched the shoulder, he swung around, he woke up," said Garcia. "He was alive, and he was very happy to see us, I’ve never seen a relief like that. He says he tried yelling and screaming, but no one could hear him, it was quiet, just the sound of the water."

Garcia says he and his son-in-law, Nivardo Delatorre, almost stayed home Tuesday, but due to the mild weather, ventured out.

Garcia and Delatorre called 911 and first responders rushed to the scene.

Due to the challenging terrain, it took quite some time for first responders to safely get Reum out of the wrecked vehicle.

Reum is also undergoing physical therapy and is sharing his progress on his social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.