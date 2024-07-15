Woman injured in shooting at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center

A woman was injured in a shooting at the Amazon fulfillment center in Matteson Sunday night.

Police responded to the warehouse located at 7001 Vollmer Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman with a graze wound to her head. She was transported to Christ Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting was believed to be in retaliation for a fight between employees in the parking lot earlier Sunday night, according to police.

Matteson Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting as an isolated incident. Police said there was no threat to the public.

No arrests were reported as of Monday morning.