Maurice Gordan: Chicago police searching for missing elderly man with dementia
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old man with dementia who is missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.
Maurice Gordan was last seen around 3:25 p.m. on August 26 in the 8000 block of South Shore Drive.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a yellow shirt, and beige pants.
The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 312-747-8274.
Maurice Gordan | CPD