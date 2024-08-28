Expand / Collapse search

Maurice Gordan: Chicago police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 28, 2024 3:19pm CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old man with dementia who is missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Maurice Gordan was last seen around 3:25 p.m. on August 26 in the 8000 block of South Shore Drive.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a yellow shirt, and beige pants.

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 312-747-8274.

