Maurice Gordan: Chicago police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

The Brief An 80-year-old man with dementia was reported missing from Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood. Maurice Gordan was last seen on August 26 near the 8000 block of South Shore Drive. Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact detectives immediately.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old man with dementia who is missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Maurice Gordan was last seen around 3:25 p.m. on August 26 in the 8000 block of South Shore Drive.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a yellow shirt, and beige pants.

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 312-747-8274.

Maurice Gordan | CPD