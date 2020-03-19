Mayor announces Chicago Public Schools will be closed through April 20 due to COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has extended the closure of Chicago Public Schools through April 20. Students will return to class April 21.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday afternoon in an address to the city.

"Extending our school closures is a difficult but necessary decision to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, families and entire city during the COVID-19 health emergency," Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement. "While our students remain at home, City officials and support teams will continue to work around the clock to ensure our young people get the food and other resources they need until classes resume."

“We know that the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities is to reduce social contact,” Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “The measures that Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Jackson are putting in place for schools help us with that goal. We appreciate their commitment to doing what’s necessary to save lives.”

“The continued closure of our city’s great schools poses an unprecedented challenge for our families, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to support them,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a statement. “Canceling school is always a last resort, but this decision is necessary to promote the wellbeing of our community, and we will do everything in our power to lift up our families in the days ahead.”

All CPS families and staff are being alerted to the district-wide closure via e-mail and robocall, and CPS will continue to work with citywide leadership to coordinate resources for students across schools. Information for families is available at cps.edu/coronavirus and families with questions can call the CPS command center at 773-553-KIDS (5437) or email familyservices@cps.edu.

Illinois officials announced earlier Thursday that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state and the total number of infected cases has risen to 422.

Free Meals for CPS Families

Since the first day of the closure, CPS schools have been providing take-home meals for families outside of schools throughout the city. Over 90,000 packages with three days worth of food for each child have been provided since Tuesday, March 17, and the district remains committed to offering families free meal packages for every child in a household throughout the closure. Thanks to the incredibly dedicated staff who are supporting this effort in CPS schools, food can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. every weekday during the closure.

