Chicago mayor, deputy mayor respond to illegal scrapyard on South Side

The Brief An illegal scrapyard was shut down at former Oooh Wee It Is restaurant on Chicago’s South Side after Ald. William Hall witnessed and live-streamed the unpermitted activity. About a dozen workers were seen hauling copper and scrap metal without permits; some may be undocumented, raising enforcement concerns. City officials blocked access with concrete barriers and issued stop-work orders as an investigation into the incident continues.



Mayor Brandon Johnson and Deputy Mayor Kenya Merritt are responding after city officials shut down an illegal scrapyard operation at the site of a shuttered South Side restaurant.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the former Oooh Wee It Is restaurant on East 83rd Street in the Chatham neighborhood. The property reportedly had no city permits on file.

Ald. William Hall (6th Ward) said he personally witnessed and intervened in the unpermitted operation, later documenting it on Facebook Live. The video showed workers dismantling parts of the building and loading scrap metal — including copper — into trucks and vans. Hall estimated about a dozen people were on site.

City officials said some of the workers may be undocumented, raising further questions about labor oversight and enforcement policies in Chicago as a sanctuary city.

Merritt, who oversees business and economic development, emphasized that while Chicago remains a sanctuary city, "there are still rules and procedures that must be followed."

"We have a team that is charged with ensuring that businesses are following the rules and that they are compliant. But beyond that, when there are issues, we do work really closely between multiple departments. The whole force of government, including the Chicago Police Department, business affairs and consumer protection as well as others to ensure businesses are showing up the right way in our neighborhoods," Merritt said.

City officials responded by placing a concrete barrier at the site to block vehicle access and issued "stop work" orders through the Department of Buildings.

The bright orange notices require an immediate halt to any construction or removal activity.

What's next:

An investigation into the incident is underway. According to city records, two 311 complaints were filed at the site last week, reporting construction violations and lack of permits.

