Mayor Johnson addresses Dr. Arwady firing

As COVID cases rise across the area, the woman who had been guiding Chicagoans through the pandemic is fired.

Mayor Brandon Johnson made that decision last week.

On Monday, during a press conference, the mayor was asked if his decision had anything to do with Dr. Allison Arwady's push to open schools during COVID.

"Transition is difficult for everyone. But as already has been articulated, I don't know how many times you're allowed quote Tupac in a press conference, you can't always go by the things that you hear. Real eyes, right? Realize, real lies. That's also Tupac Shakur."

The mayor was also asked if he had met with the doctor before firing her, but he didn't answer.