Mayor Johnson meets with CPS students during Lunch with a Leader

Mayor Johnson sat down with Chicago Public Schools students at an event known as Lunch with a Leader on Tuesday. The students met influential leaders from several industries, including the mayor and NBA players.

CHICAGO - Chicago nonprofit, The Support Group hosted its annual Lunch with a Leader Tuesday. 

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined Chicago Public Schools students and former NBA players at Malcolm X College.

Lunch with a Leader allows Chicago's youth to interact with influential leaders from different industries. 

Mayor Johnson addressed the students at the event.

The support group offers several programs throughout the year to meet the needs and interests of all the students they serve.