Mayor Johnson pulls support for progressive ally in key appointment

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is backing longtime West Side Alderman and Vice Mayor Walter Burnett to lead the city council’s influential zoning committee.

This marks a reversal for Johnson, who initially favored progressive 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez for the role.

Sigcho-Lopez faced significant opposition within the council, making it unlikely he could secure the position.

Burnett said he did not seek the job but volunteered as a third choice after being approached by the mayor.

"A lot of aldermen are thanking me for stepping up and doing it," Burnett said. "Because, they knew I didn’t want to do it."

The decision comes as major development proposals remain stalled. These include the United Center expansion, a new Bears stadium on the south lakefront, and a proposal for the South Loop parcel known as "The 78."

"You’ve got some humongous deals proposed for the City of Chicago that's very important that can have a very positive effect on our economy," Burnett said. "If I was the mayor, I would want to make sure those things can move forward, and you want someone in there who’s not gonna be an obstacle to that."

All development decisions—from the tallest skyscrapers to the smallest awning or building sign—require the approval of the powerful zoning committee, making it a highly coveted position.

The vacancy arose after Johnson ally Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa was removed. Burnett’s appointment is a setback for the progressive and Latino caucuses, who had hoped for one of their own to fill the role. Sigcho-Lopez believes the aldermen who blocked him prefer a return to the old pay-to-play system.

"They said they wanted predictability—what do they mean by predictability?" Sigcho-Lopez questioned. "That you pay to get special favors? I do not believe in accepting money from corporations or developers."

Sigcho-Lopez, chair of the council housing committee, has stated he will work with Burnett.

Burnett’s appointment must be confirmed by the full city council, with a vote scheduled for next week.

