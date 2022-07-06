Mayor of Gary says his cousin was one of three people killed at 4th of July block party

The mayor of Gary, Indiana released a statement saying that his cousin was one of the three people fatally shot during a block party early Tuesday.

"My cousin, Marquise Hall, was one of three people shot and killed in Gary. He was only 26," said Mayor Jerome Prince.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The other gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance and as well as personal cars, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

"Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss. Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave," said Mayor Prince.

Gary police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.



