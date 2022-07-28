Maywood Amber Alert: Woman charged with abducting 3-year-old girl who was found safe

A 31-year-old woman allegedly abducted a 3-year-old girl during a Department of Children and Family Services visitation earlier this week in west suburban Maywood.

Shaina K. Davis, of La Grange, has been charged with one count of child abduction. She was released from custody Thursday on a $10,000 bond.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Maywood police received a call of a child abduction that happened at 1701 South 1st Avenue.

Police say the victim, identified as 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, was taken by Davis during a DCFS visitation. Police said there had been an order of active protection against Davis.

Shaina Davis | Maywood Police Department

An investigation revealed that Davis and the child were dropped off by an Uber driver at an unknown location in La Grange, police said.

After further investigating, Maywood police were led to a home in La Grange. Detectives breached the house and recovered the child unharmed, police said.

Kyaira Montgomery found safe and unharmed | Maywood Police Department

Davis is next due in court on August 16.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Maywood Investigations division at 708-450-4471, or call the Maywood Police Department anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.