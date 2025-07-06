Maywood man charged with attempted murder after hitting man with highjacked car

The Brief Maurice McDowell, 43, of Maywood, Ill., was arrested on July 4 in the 0-100 block of South Wabash Avenue at 11:58 p.m. McDowell had allegedly forcibly hijacked a 36-year-old man's car and struck him with the vehicle; also allegedly battered a 45-year-old female, responding officers and resisted arrest. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 7.



A Maywood man has been charged with attempted murder after he struck a man with the vehicle he had forcibly hijacked from the victim, police said.

What we know:

Chicago Police arrested Maurice McDowell, 43, of Maywood, Ill., on July 4 in the 0-100 block of South Wabash Avenue at 11:58 p.m. Less than 10 minutes earlier, McDowell had allegedly forcibly hijacked a 36-year-old man's car and struck him with the vehicle.

McDowell also allegedly battered a 45-year-old female, responding officers and resisted arrest.

McDowell was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of assault, one misdemeanor count of battery, and three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 7.