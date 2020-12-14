Maywood police arrest Grinch, stop him from stealing Christmas

article

Suburban police officers are making sure the Grinch does not get away with stealing Christmas this year.

Maywood police nabbed the Grinch over the weekend, but they say it was all in good fun.

The Grinch was actually very helpful. He took part in the department's first "Holiday Grinch Activity Box" delivery event.

Normally, Maywood does a "Luncheon with the Grinch," but since that was canceled, they sold "activity boxes" filled with fun things for families to do.

Police say the event was so successful that they are going to make it a yearly event.

“Everyone is struggling in some sort of way, while we all love our traditional Maywood Holiday activities, we thought something a little different to help keep folks engaged and families together, while stuck at home, was a fun idea this holiday season,” Maywood Trustee Nathaniel George Booker said in a statement. “We had a ton of fun and our payoff were the smiles and cheers from the families, along the way. That’s what Maywood is to me- One community, working together for all!”