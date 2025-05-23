McDonald's to close all CosMc's locations, including Bolingbrook original

The Brief McDonald’s is shutting down all CosMc’s restaurants starting in late June. The decision comes a little more than a year after the first U.S. location opened in Bolingbrook. McDonald’s says CosMc’s-inspired drinks will appear in future McDonald’s menu tests.



McDonald’s is pulling the plug on its short-lived CosMc’s experiment, announcing all locations—including the Bolingbrook original—will shut down starting next month.

What we know:

McDonald’s said Friday it will close all CosMc’s stand-alone restaurants in a rolling shutdown that begins in late June. That includes the first CosMc’s location, which opened with fanfare in Bolingbrook in December 2023 near Boughton and Weber roads.

CosMc’s was launched as a beverage-focused concept with a sci-fi twist, offering colorful and customizable drinks like the Churro Frappé and Sour Cherry Energy Burst. The drive-thru-only location in the southwest suburb drew long lines during its debut and was compared by many to Starbucks.

McDonald’s said the brand’s main goal was to act as a "launchpad for learning," letting the company test bold drink flavors and operational tweaks without affecting its core restaurants.

CosMc is an alien creature that last appeared in McDonald's advertising more than 30 years ago.

What's next:

The fast-food giant now plans to take what it learned from the CosMc’s pilot and test new beverage offerings at regular McDonald’s locations.

"We’ve learned so much, so quickly from the CosMc’s test," McDonald’s said in a statement. "We cannot wait to share more about our beverage developments and tests in the future."

The CosMc’s app will also be discontinued.

