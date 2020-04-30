McHenry County coroner seeks help identifying body found in Harvard

article

The McHenry County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s health in identifying a man found dead last year in the northwest suburbs.

The body was found May 4, 2019, at the Rush Creek conservation area in Harvard, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

He is described as a man between 50 and 70 years old with short gray hair, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 224 pounds.

His death was determined not to be suspicious.

The coroner’s office released a photo of the man created by digital face reconstruction after failing to identify him with fingerprint, dental and DNA analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call chief deputy coroner Olivia Zednick at 815-334-4773 or OAZednick@mchenrycountyil.gov.