McHenry County crash leaves 3 people hospitalized, officials say

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. A pick-up truck and sedan were involved, although it was unclear exactly what led to the crash.



Three people were hospitalized after a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to the crash around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Grant Highway and East Coral Road in Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday evening. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

What we know:

Crews found a two-car T-bone style crash. Both cars had moderate damage, officials said. The fire crews called in additional ambulances because of the number of patients.

Two elderly occupants of the sedan involved in the crash were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries. Firefighters initially thought an extrication would be needed because of the extent of the damage to the passenger side of the sedan, but the door detached without the use of rescue tools.

Two men were in a pickup truck involved in the crash. One was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, and the other declined medical attention.

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday evening. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

What we don't know:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Officials did not specify what led to the crash.